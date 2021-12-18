Signaturefd LLC Sells 526 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $100.26 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

