Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Expands By 41.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

