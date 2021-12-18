Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centogene by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CNTG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 8,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Centogene has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -2.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

