Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BMRA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,872. The company has a market cap of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.