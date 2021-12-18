BOMB 24-Hour Volume Tops $285,053.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $285,053.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,576.21 or 0.99635973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.17 or 0.00965149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,362 coins and its circulating supply is 895,574 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

