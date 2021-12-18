DogeCash (DOGEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,445.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $390,694.84 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00031149 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,729,434 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

