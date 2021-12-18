$2.48 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.42. Five Below posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 96,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 40.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 4.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 4.8% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $182.40. 839,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.68. Five Below has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

