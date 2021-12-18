Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives C$16.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TSE PVG traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,982. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.80.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

