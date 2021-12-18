Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives C$16.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.93.
Several research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
TSE PVG traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,982. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.80.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
