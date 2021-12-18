Analysts Set WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Target Price at C$22.81

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.93 and a 12 month high of C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

