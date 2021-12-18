ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.