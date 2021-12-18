GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 30,718 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

