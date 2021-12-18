Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

