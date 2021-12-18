Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KIQ remained flat at $$0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,726. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kelso Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

