SVB Leerink Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $56.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

PFE opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

