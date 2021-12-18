Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in November

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the November 15th total of 1,412,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PILBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS PILBF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,131. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.