The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 252.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

