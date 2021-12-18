StakerDAO (STKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $318.00

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One StakerDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakerDAO has a market cap of $369,004.18 and approximately $318.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.47 or 0.08373851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.99 or 0.99766003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

