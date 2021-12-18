Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.87. 7,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

