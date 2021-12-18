Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 923.75 ($12.21).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKP. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.75) to GBX 920 ($12.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.85) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LON WKP traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 807 ($10.66). 300,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 687.56 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 866.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

