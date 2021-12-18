PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

