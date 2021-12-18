Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

