Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given “Sell” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp currently has a $13.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,346. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.