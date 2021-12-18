Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $63,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVS Health stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

