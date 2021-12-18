$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

TRU stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.76. 1,531,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,300. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 209.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,027,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

