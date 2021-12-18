Brokerages Expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.58. 582,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

