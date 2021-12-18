Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0009 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $1.34 million and $31,291.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00279083 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008372 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00150715 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002969 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

