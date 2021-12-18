NFTify (N1) Price Hits $0.0852 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. NFTify has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $128,080.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTify has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

