Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMIZF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SMIZF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

