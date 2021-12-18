Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGFEF remained flat at $$912.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $912.00. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $912.00 and a 1-year high of $912.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Siegfried in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

