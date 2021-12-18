Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:STECF remained flat at $$19.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

