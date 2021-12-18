MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

