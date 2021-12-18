Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

