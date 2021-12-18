Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

