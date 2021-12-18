AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

