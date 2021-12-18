Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

