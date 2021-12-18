Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

