Busey Wealth Management Buys 2,306 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

