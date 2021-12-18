$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. ITT reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,788. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

