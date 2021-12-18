Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0622 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $755.88 million and approximately $74.65 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.00396880 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010334 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.92 or 0.01375051 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,439,607,532 coins and its circulating supply is 12,148,140,379 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

