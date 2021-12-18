Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,390. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 306,465 shares of company stock valued at $381,426 over the last ninety days. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.