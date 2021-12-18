ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $561.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $572.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 685,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,790. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

