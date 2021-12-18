Patron Partners LLC Sells 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 228.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 126.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

