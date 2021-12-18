Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

