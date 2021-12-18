iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

