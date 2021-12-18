Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

NYSE ABT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.