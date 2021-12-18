Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NEE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

