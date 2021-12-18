Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day moving average of $335.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.