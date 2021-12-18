Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 3,814,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Telefónica will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

