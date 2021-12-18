Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

