Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.