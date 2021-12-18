SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in November

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,045,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 266,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,888. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 59.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

